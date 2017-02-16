Glowing report for Lunan Court care home

An Arbroath care home has received a glowing report as a result of their most recent visit by officials from the Care Inspectorate.

The team at HC-One’s Lunan Court Care Home were delighted to have received a positive Care Inspectorate report, showing that the home is attaining very good standards in the two key areas the care regulator assessed: quality of care and support and quality of management and leadership.

Staff at Lunan Court were singled out for particular praise, with comments from relatives of Residents such as “the staff are first class”, and “they certainly look after [my relative] well”.

The Care Inspectorate’s report reflected these opinions, stating that the staff at Lunan Court supported people with genuine warmth.

Lunan Court’s achievement reflects HC-One’s commitment to providing the kindest care, demonstrated by HC-One achieving a 9.4/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk, the sector’s leading care home comparison website. The high rating shows that HC-One is one of the best companies in the care home sector as rated by service users. HC-One currently also has the highest compliance rating of all independent residential care home providers.

HC-One Lunan Court Care Home Manager, Lynsey Robbie, said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work that each and every member of the team puts in day in day out.”

HC-One Managing Director, Liz Whyte, said: “This rating is great news and I would like to thank and congratulate the whole team for their commitment and dedication.

“The health and wellbeing of our Residents is at the heart of everything we do, and we are 100% focused on continuing to deliver the kindest care.”