Chemist opening hours

A number of local pharmacies will be operating reduced hours over the New Year period.

On New Year’s Day itself (Sunday) Lloyds Pharmacy at Abbeygate Shopping Centre, Arbroath, will be open from 2 to 3pm.

On Monday, January 2 the following pharmacies will be open- Boots the Chemist (142-146 High Street Arbroath) 12 to 4pm; Well Pharmacy (9 Fisheracre, Arbroath) 2 to 4pm; Boots the Chemist (225-227 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry) 12 to 4pm.

On Tuesday, January 3, the following will be open - Boots (Arbroath) 9am to 5.30pm; Boots (76 Barry Road, Carnoustie) 12 to 4pm; Boots the Chemist (4 Dundee Street, Carnoustie) 12 to 4pm; Boots (Broughty Ferry) 9am to 5.30pm.