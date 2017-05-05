Cash keeps coming for Euan’s USA trip

Money just keeps on rolling in to send Arbroath teenager Euan Fellows over to America for proton therapy treatment on his rare form of cancer.

The latest contribution was presented at Seaton Estate on Tuesday, April 25, when Euan received a cheque for £2000. The sum comprised of £1000 each from the Seaton House Committee and Friends, and the Provincial Grand Royal ArchChapter of Angus and Mearns.

Secretary of Seaton House Committee, Gordon Ross, said: “We’d heard about Euan from various people at Seaton and we wanted to help. We held an Easter barbecue with a raffle, a tombola, an egg hunt, face painting and various stalls and raised £1000. I’d like to thank everyone who contributed, by baking for the stalls or in any other way, and we all wish Euan well for his trip to America. It was great to meet him at the presentation and he seemed full of beans.”

Michelle Fellows, Euan’s mum, said: “The presentation from Gordon and the fantastic total were a great surprise and we can’t thank everyone enough for their efforts. We really have been blown away by the generosity of the people of Arbroath.”

Diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma on January 12, Euan is currently being treated with chemotherapy, prior to the proton therapy. Michelle explained that the plan was for six rounds of chemotherapy before Euan heads to America this summer. She said: “I can’t believe that’s round five of the chemo done and dusted. Euan’s tumour is continuing to shrink and because of this the pressure on the vein in his head is no longer there, so he no longer needs enoxaparin injections - something he is ecstatic about.”

More good news is that the Crowdfunding page, set up by family friend Alison Angus - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alison-anguseuanfightingewings - is currently standing at £5139. That is more than the initial £5000 target, with several local fund-raising events still to come. For more information visit the Facebook page “Euan Fighting Ewings Info Page”.