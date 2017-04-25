Care home in top 20 recommended homes

A Broughty Ferry care home has been named among the top 20 recommended care homes in Scotland.

Balcarres Bupa Care Home on Albany Road will be receiving an award from the leading online directory and industry website for researching and sourcing a care home in the UK, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on the care home’s recommendations from their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Lynn McLean, home manager at Balcarres, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition, particularly as it’s based on recommendations by the people who matter - our residents, their families and friends.

“The award is testament to the hard work and commitment of all the staff who provide high levels of care and make Balcarres a homely, safe and comfortable environment for our residents to live in.”

Davina Ludlow, Director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Balcarres proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the Scotland! It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”

To see the reviews for Balcarres, go to carehome.co.uk.