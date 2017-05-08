Arthritis forum to hear benefits of physical activity

Angus patients living with arthritis are invited to a free information session which will focus on the benefits of physical activity for those living with arthritis.

Visiting speaker, Dr Kathryn Martin from the University of Aberdeen will lead the session discussing why physical activity should be prescribed for people living with arthritis and will give tips for optimal arthritis management.

The topic has been chosen given the increasing evidence to support activity as one of the most important lifestyle interventions for both arthritis and chronic pain, with additional positive benefits to mental health and wellbeing.

Dr Martin leads a programme of research focused on physical activity, arthritis, musculoskeletal conditions and ageing.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 6.30 to 8.30pm in the Lintrathen Room, Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre.

Refreshments will be available and those attending are very welcome to bring a friend or family member along with them. No booking is required.

The arthritis forum aims to provide adults living with any type of arthritis in Angus with access to ongoing and up to date information about their condition and its’ management as well as providing people with the chance to meet with others also living with arthritis.

The group was established to support people to live well with arthritis and, as well as providing information, the meeting offers a chance to chat with others living with arthritis over a cup of tea or coffee.

The meetings are organised by Angus Health & Social Care Partnership in partnership with the local Arthritis Forum.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list to receive advance notice about further meetings, please contact the Primary Care Team on 01307 474889 or email achppatientcourses.tayside@nhs.net.