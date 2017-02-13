Arthritis Forum meeting in Arbroath

If you live with arthritis in the Arbroath area, your local Arthritis Forum would like to invite you to their upcoming meeting.

The group was established to support people to live well with arthritis and, as well as providing information, the meeting offers a chance to chat with others living with arthritis over a cup of tea or coffee.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 6.30 - 8.30pm in Angus Carers Centre, 8 Grant Road, Arbroath. The topic is ‘managing your chronic pain’, and the session will be led by pain specialist nurse, Liz Colquhoun.

There will be four Angus Arthritis Forum meetings throughout the year (one in each Angus locality), which are open to anyone in Angus affected by any type of arthritis.

The meetings are organised by Angus Health & Social Care Partnership in partnership with the local Arthritis Forum. The meetings are free to attend and are open to anyone living in Angus with arthritis as well as their families and friends.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list to receive advance notice about further meetings, please contact the Primary Care Team on 01307 474889 or email achppatientcourses.tayside@nhs.net.