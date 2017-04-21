A great response for Reach Across gig

The official launch night concert for a new mental health awareness charity was a great success according to

organisers.

A special concert was held in the Webster Memorial Theatre on Saturday night featuring a host of local talents to mark the launch of Reach Across.

Founded by the family of musician Ross Ramsay, who committed suicide in 2013, the charity aims to dispel the stigma of mental health issues.

Ross’s mother Sandra has been very active in setting up the charity and posted on Facebook after the concert: “It was a huge success with a fantastic audience and we’re sure you will all agree that we had the talent to match that audience on stage on Saturday!

“People travelled across countries, sang, danced, were blown away by magic and had a night to remember all because of everyone’s involvement in the huge success it was! The message was clear. There is a stigma surrounding mental health issues and people do not know where to go if they need support. Talk to one another, contact us, contact professional organisations. There are people out there who will help and we can help each other to fight it!”

