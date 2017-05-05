FriockHub on way after ‘strip-out day’

Work on the new community facility, FriockHub, will be commencing shortly, after ownership transferred from Angus Council.

The new owners are Friockheim Community Hub, Ltd., the FriockHub holding company, and tomorrow (Saturday, May 6), a “strip-out day” will be held between 10am and 4pm in the building which housed the old Friockheim junior secondary school.

This will allow residents, and former pupils of the school, to have one last look at it in its present form, and to purchase items of surplus equipment and furniture such as tables, chairs, cupboards, desks, kitchen equipment, IT equipment and various other moveable items.

These will be on display on the day and no reasonable offer will be refused.

If any visitor would like a piece of the fabric of the old school, the builders will save this during the demolition phase for collection. Items of interest could be the Belfast sink, panes of coloured glass, Victorian cast iron radiators, kitchen cabinets and light fittings. Again, no reasonable offer will be refused but buyers will need to cover any associated builders’ costs.

Free refreshments will be available on the day and all proceeds will go towards the redevelopment and equipping of the redeveloped FriockHub community facility.

The renovation is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2018, and will provide a modern, state-of-the-art, Community Hub, offering spaces, services and facilities to the Friockheim community and the surrounding hinterland.

These will include a café, a multiple-use hall, a children’s indoor play area with disabled changing facilities, a fitness suite, small business offices, an exhibition area, meeting rooms and an event, seminar and cinema facility.

Externally, there will be pleasant, landscaped grounds and a facility for the storage of the Friockheim Christmas lights.

The Aberbrothock Skea Trust, administered by Thorntons Solicitors, recently provided a grant of £2500 to the Friockheim Community Hub.

On visiting the premises, trustee Lady Fiona Fraser said: “The Aberbrothock Skea Trustees are delighted to support such a venture - bringing very modern and useful community facilities to serve, not just the village of Friockheim, but much of central Angus.

“We wish the project every success.”