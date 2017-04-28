Friendly donation from ladies

Arbroath Ladies Friendly Circle recently presented presented cheques to representatives of local charities, totalling £1350.
Pictured at the cheque presentation are from left - representatives from The Archie Foundation, which received £500; Angus Athletic Arena which was awarded $400; Ward 32 at Ninewells Hospital also received £400; and £50 was presented to Tina Robertson who is undertakinga running challenge in memory of her late mother, Christine Roberts, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.