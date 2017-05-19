Fireworks campaign is bang on target

The campaign for this year’s Fireworks for Arbroath continues to rocket as even more donations and pledges of support are made.

A target total of £9000 was set for this year and, to date, over 70 per cent has been raised.

In addition to nearly £5500 in the bank, the FFA committee have already paid the £900 deposit to pyrotechnic firm 21CC, and have secured backing from Angus firm HEART to cover their First Aid costs, while the Cairnie Chip Shop has committed to buying in the glow sticks and toys for the event. The committee’s most recent donation came from Howden’s Joinery who sponsored the display for £100.

At the FFA’s annual general meeting new committee members were added in the shape of Sara Watt, John McCrank, Gemma Rice, Alison Robertson and Grant Cuthill. Returned as chair is Karren Cuthill.

Now the committee must gather prizes for their popular annual prize draw raffle. Karren said: “We’re appealing for as many people and businesses as possible to come forward with cash donations and raffle prizes. The better we can make the raffle, the more we can raise, the bigger the display. You can contact me directly on Facebook to donate.”