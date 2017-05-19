Farmer lends a hand to golfers

Farmer Martin Lawrie of Newton of Arbirlot Farm kindly assisted Letham Grange Golf Club this week.

As part of their golf course management he employed his crop-spraying tractor to treat the fairways for weeds and added some fertiliser.

Head Greenkeeper John Galloway said: “Martin’s crop sprayer has saved my team many days of labour due to the size and efficiency of the crop-sprayer.”

Such examples are common with the member-run golf club with other volunteers helping out with course patching, pitchmark repairing, the recent 19th Hole repainting and outside decking oiling.

Our picture shows the crop-sprayer at work on the 18th Hole.