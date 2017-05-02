Family of Ralphie Smith thank search pilots

The family of a young man who fell from Arbroath cliffs presented a cheque this week to volunteer pilots involved in the search operation.

The pilots of the United Kingdom Civil Air Patrol Scotland (UKCAPS) were delighted to be joined by Ralph Smith Senior and Craig McCabe at a training day being held at Perth Airport on Sunday as they presented donations to the organisation.

Ralp Smith Snr with some of the UKCAPS pilots.

UKCAPS supported a voluntary airborne search for Ralph’s son, young Ralphie, who sadly went missing from the cliffs at Arbroath earlier this year.

Craig undertook the Angus half marathon, raising £870 for UKCAPS in memory of Young Ralphie and in support of his friends.

Generous donations arranged by Ralph Sr at his son’s funeral seem likely to more than double this total although the exact sum raised is still rising.

Our pictures show Ralph and Craig handing over a cheque to Unit Chief Pilot Archie Liggat and with some of the crews who were involved in the airborne search.

Archie commented: “Once again UKCAPS are humbled by the assistance received from Ralph, Craig and the wider community who have supported them at this unbelievably difficult time. The money they have raised will all be used to help others who need the assistance of volunteer search assets. We are also considering initiating an award in memory of young Ralphie within UKCAPS so that his name will live on within the organisation.”

Norman Sutherland, Deputy Unit Chief Pilot added: “UKCAP Scotland is not a big charity. We maintain very low operating costs, largely because our crews donate their time and aircraft completely free of charge. Because of this, the funds that we have received in Young Ralphie’s name would allow us to conduct operations equivalent to a search of the entire coastline of mainland Scotland.”