‘Skye’s the limit for new Keptie boat

Keptie Friends were again out at the Pondie on Sunday to do a regular clean up of the pond and surrounding area.

They recently acquired a small boat, which allows them to get out on the pond and clean up the deeper areas.

Although the boat is a fantastic asset, it had no name. It was therefore decided to run a competition to name the boat.

Entry forms were available at the local Tesco supermarket and entrants could suggest a name for the boat.

The winner was former Red Lichtie Mick McCormack who now lives down South. His winning entry was ‘Skye’, for which he received £30 of Tesco vouchers and the book on Arbroath entitled ‘The Well Read Lichtie’.

Pictured in ‘Skye’ on Sunday are from left - George Park, Keptie Friends; Riley Murchie (6); Mark Barton (7); and Colin Hunter, Keptie Friends.

Credit: Wallace Ferrier.