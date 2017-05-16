Sculpture raises £3700 for Greyhope Bay Project

Lathallan School pupil, Mille Wark in S3, was asked to create a marine sculpture for the Greyhope Bay project in Aberdeen.

The sculpture was part of the auction at the Greyhope Bay Gala Dinner on Friday, May 12, and the bid was won by Nexen Petroleum UK Ltd at £3,700.

Fiona McIntyre, Managing Director at Greyhope Bay said: “We were so pleased to have worked with Millie and we are very proud of what she created.”

Millie was asked to create the sculpture after winning the “My future visions” competition in 2015, where she designed and created a horse sculpture to reflect her vision of working in the equine industry in the future.

Millie relished the opportunity and decided to create a dolphin sculpture for the project. She gathered driftwood from St Cyrus beach and created the sculpture with the wood and glue by hand. Millie’s dolphin sculpture took three weeks to create.

The Greyhope Bay project aims to develop a unique visitor and marine centre, to celebrate the coastal setting of Aberdeen, where the public can view the dolphins and marine life in the area and learn more about them. The hope is that the first-class facility will help educate and connect people with the city’s marine life and be a centre for marine research.

Millie, from St Cyrus, often visits her local beach and said: “I am so delighted to have been given the opportunity to create the sculpture for such a great project. I will definitely be coming up to the centre in Aberdeen when it opens.

“It is lovely to have this type of wildlife on our doorstep.”