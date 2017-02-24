Emergency services attend gas tank collision

Fire fighters and police attended a collision between a car and a gas tank outside East Haven today (Friday).

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 12.04pm on Friday, February 24, we were alerted to reports that a car was involved in a collision with a gas tank at a property near East Haven in Angus. Two appliances attended and firefighters ensured the area was made safe.

“The occupant of the vehicle had already been removed prior to our arrival.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Police Scotland attended a road traffic incident involving a car and a tank near to Scryne Cottage at 12pm today. No reports of injuries.”