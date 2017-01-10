Tayside student first to receive Murray Taylor scholarship

An Abertay University student has been unveiled as the first to receive a scholarship offered by a Tayside accountancy firm.

Robbie Pol, a first year BA (Honours) Accounting & Finance student, landed the £5000 Murray Taylor scholarship after showing the desire to forge a career for himself in the field, despite financial constraints.

The scholarship is a four-year scheme and Robbie, 18, will receive £1250 for each year of his studies and two weeks’ unpaid work placement in the summer holidays.

Applicants had to write a piece on why they had the academic, motivational and economic requirements before facing a panel interview.

In his submission, Robbie, who started at Abertay in September after leaving Blairgowrie High School, spoke of how the scholarship would alleviate financial pressures.

Robbie was delighted to be the first to receive the scholarship.

He said: “Being the first to receive it gives me a lot of confidence in the way I approach situations like interviews. It feels great that the panel believed in me.”

In his application, Robbie spoke of how his decision not to take a student loan had resulted in his having to work long hours on top of his studying commitments.

He said: “I have to work as much as 45-hours-a-week on a low wage to cover expenses like travelling to and from university. I have little time to study independently, have a social life or join extra-curricular activities.

“The scholarship would help me hugely by providing financial help which would allow me to cut back the hours at my job, giving myself more time to study and focus on getting the results I am determined to attain.”

Louise Sim, Director of Murray Taylor, which has offices in Arbroath, Montrose and Dundee, spoke of the firm’s delight at creating the £5,000 deal with Abertay’s Dundee Business School.

She said: “We were delighted to donate this scholarship and were keen to encourage the next generation of accounting and finance talent.

“Having been involved in developing one of the modules for the degree course, we’re well aware of how relevant and exciting Abertay’s teaching is, and it’s great to be able to help a student to benefit from the course.”

Lecturer Helen Smith commented: “Having been selected for interview with Murray Taylor, Robbie performed very well in response to questions from the panel.

“Having the opportunity to receive funding to support his studies will be of great benefit and the work experience at Murray Taylor will provide Robbie with the skills to enhance his employability as he progresses towards the completion of his degree.”