Tam o’ Shanter comes to primaries

Primary pupils of Andover, Brechin (May 24); and Hayshead, Arbroath (May 25), will join thousands of others to rehearse and perform an opera based on Robert Burns’ poem ‘Tam o’ Shanter’.

Scottish Opera’s annual Primary Schools Tour will re-introduce young people to the works of the celebrated Scottish poet.

Schools are provided with high quality teaching resources, including a teachers’ support pack, to help introduce the songs from The Tale o’ Tam o’ Shanter to pupils.

A team of Scottish Opera performers and arts education specialists spend a day rehearsing and preparing the pupils for a choreographed, fully-costumed performance for family and friends.