Sport for all!

The sport and leisure industry has become a major employer in recent years offering career opportunities for men and women from all backgrounds and D&A College plays a lead role in offering the qualifications needed to succeed in this area.

While female athletes make up more than half the GB Olympic and Paralympic population figures for coaching staff are less encouraging – something that D&A staff aim to rectify.

The college, which is already bucking the national trend in science with more female students than male, is running an open evening at the Saltire Centre, Arbroath, on Tuesday, February 28, from 4-7pm in a bid to offer the same encouragement for those considering a career in the sports industry.

The D&A College sports and fitness team have already seen a steady stream of female students gain HND sports coaching with sports development and were delighted to welcome some of the most successful former students back to college to celebrate their success.

Christine Milne, of Broughty Ferry, graduated in 2007 and went on to become managing director of women-only gym, Curves, in Dundee. She was delighted to return to meet her former tutors at college recently and help spread the word, as was basketball coach Yhana Van Wees from Arbroath, who graduated from college in 2015 and Sarah Smith, of Friockheim, graduated in 2013, Sarah is employed by UK International as a soccer coach in the USA

“Christine, Yhana and Sarah are just as keen as D&A staff to encourage women of all ages and backgrounds to consider a career within the industry,” said course leader Sarah Ramminger.

“This is an incredible time to be involved in British sport and D&A College provides a very inspiring place to study sports coaching or fitness this is borne out by the reputation of the female graduates who have carved out positive reputations across a range of sectors.”