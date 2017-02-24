Spice of life on Curry Club menu

An Arbroath-based support group is looking to spread its special recipe of food and friendship to the town at large.

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland’s (TRFS) monthly curry club attracts 25 to 30 people, aged 16-74, every third Friday of the month to The Corn Exchange in Market Place for an evening of curry and chat.

TRFS supports people with a range of additional needs and the curry club is looking to expand.

Claire McCauley from TRFS explained the origins of the group which has seen the most unlikely of friendships form. She said: “Curry Club was born out of a participation questionnaire given to the people we support over a year ago.

“One of the areas highlighted by the questionnaire was a lack of social meeting opportunities.

“TRFS funded the first evening and immediately the take-up thereafter grew quickly with the initial six-weekly set-up having been made more regular through four-weekly events to meet the demand.

“Though the evening is facilitated by TRFS staff, offering a safe environment, we are keen to open up the evening to other groups with the hope of broadening participants’ social circles, as well as their experiences.

“Food is naturally a great relaxing way to get people round a table and chat, and we’d like to see more people come and join us.

“Though booking is not essential, anyone interested should let us know in order that we can book enough space for future events.

“The staff in Wetherspoons Arbroath have been very accommodating and inclusive.”

Seventeen-year-old Marcus Bethan is one of regular attendees: “I’ve been coming here since the first one, that’s more than six months.

“What’s good? The food, the staff, seeing all my mates and thrashing everyone at pool. It’s a nice place to go to, it’s a nice place to interact with other people and meet different folk. They’re a good bunch.”

Fellow attendee Kevin Bandeen (23) added: “It’s good to meet up with friends and get out and do things. The food is great and the waitresses are nice.

“It’s a nice place to come to at night and meet people and get to know folk. They’re really friendly.”

To get in touch with The Richmond Fellowship Scotland call 01241 434141.