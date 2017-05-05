Smiles back on faces!

A sad tale has had a happy conclusion thanks to the generosity of the good people of Angus.

After the Easter break the youngsters and staff at the Friockheim Playgroup were horrified to discover that vandals had broken into and run amok in their garden.

The sand pit had been filled with rock salt, planters overturned, flowers uprooted and the inside of the wendy house defaced with obscenities.

Responding to the incident the Herald reported the vandalism and in the wake of that article the playgroup has been on the receiving end of many offers of help.

Holly Brown, playgroup manager told the Herald: “Since the article we have been inundated with offers of help and we have you lads to thank for that and we can’t thank you enough!”

On Friday former commandos of the Royal Marine Association visited the playgroup to present a cheque for £100 which will be used to refill the sand pit.

Morrisons have donated planters, compost, flowers and herbs and also helped to plant them, and Tesco are keen to donate new lighting and paint for the wendy house.

Holly continued: “We were also lucky enough to have an anonymous cash donation from a member of the local community which we plan to spend on locks for our outdoor storage containers and the playhouse.

“We are a very lucky playgroup to have so many people around willing to help and put wee smiles on the children’s faces once again!”