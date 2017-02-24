High-flying ladies show the way in sports

Successful female former students made a return to D&A College this week to help address the issue of getting more women to study sports.

The sports and leisure industry has become a major employer and D&A College is a leader in offering the necessary qualifications, and while the college may buck national trends in the sciences with more female than male students, the same cannot be said in sports.

An open evening is being held at the Saltire Centre on Tuesday, February 28, from 4-7pm, to offer advice for those considering a career in the sports industry.

The D&A College sports and fitness team have already seen a steady stream of female students gain HND sports coaching with sports development and were delighted to welcome some of the most successful former students back to college.

Revisiting the college on Monday were Christine Milne, Broughty Ferry, who went on to become managing director of women-only gym, Curves, in City Quay Dundee; basketball coach, senior Scottish player and Tayside Musketeer Yhana Van Wees, Arbroath; and Sarah Smith, Friockheim, who balances further study with football coaching in the US.

Sarah said: “I loved college, it was a great experience. If this is something you are interested in don’t worry about what people think.”

Christine added: “It’s a great place and you learn so much. It sets you up with some valuable skills and I’m glad I did it.”

Yhana commented: “I would say go for it. It’s a great opportunity and it’s good for going into all sorts of different jobs.”

Course leader Dr Sarah Ramminger, said: “Christine, Yhana and Sarah are just as keen as D&A staff to encourage women of all ages and backgrounds to consider a career within the industry.

“This is an incredible time to be involved in British sport and D&A College provides a very inspiring place to study sports coaching or fitness this is borne out by the reputation of the female graduates who have carved out positive reputations across a range of sectors.”