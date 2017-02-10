Enterprising award for Arbroath High’s poppy dress

Pupils from Arbroath High School were awarded the Enterprising Award for their ‘Power of the Poppy’ creation at the final of Junk Kouture Scotland 2017 at the SEC Armadillo last night (Thursday, February 9).

Megan Watson, Catherine Sim and their teacher Robyn Wade created the ‘Power of the Poppy’ using inspiration from Flanders Field and materials including tea stained newspaper, painted mesh, remembrance poppies and old garden wire. The team have won a Junk Kouture trophy and vouchers for ASOS.

Sara Ryan project manager of Junk Kouture said: “The judges were hugely impressed by the high calibre of entries this year but Power of the Poppy stood out for the Enterprise Award because the team really went above and beyond to get the local public on board to vote for their entries. Not only that but their creation was impactful and told a wonderful and important story.”

Junk Kouture saw 80 school pupils from across Scotland take to the stage to show off their amazing designs made entirely from recycled materials.

Judges at the event included Louis Walsh, former Saturday’s star Una Healey, fashion designer Rhys Ellis, and Katie Brill, former winner of Junk Kouture Ireland.

The overall winner of Junk Kouture Scotland 2017 was St Pauls Academy in Dundee with their atlas inspired creation at the final of Junk Kouture 2017.

Their design used pages from ripped and broken maps from the school Geography department, old metal coathangers, bedding and curtain lining and broken hula hoops, to create their masterpiece was designed to highlight the environmental damage of fast fashion on the planet, raise awareness of fashion pollution and open discussion for ways society can help.

Second place went to, Maisie Keery, Kerr Hutchsion and their teacher Kirsty Webster from Hillhead High School in Glasgow for their ‘Sowma’ creation which incorporated highland cow hair, swatches of fabric from sample books, leaves, twigs and even pig trotters.

Other awards on the evening included the Glamour award which went to Dumfries Academy for their ‘Air of Antoinette’ creation, best Performance went to ‘Sowman’ from Hillhead High School in Glasgow and Best Junior Design went to ‘Foregone Fairytale Reminiscence’ from Brannock High School in Motherwell.

Already a major success in Ireland and Northern Ireland, Junk Kouture Scotland is now in its third year and inspires young, wannabe fashion designers to come up with truly spectacular creations, while at the same time reinforcing the importance of recycling and re-using waste.