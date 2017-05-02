Do you have what it takes to join the Young Scot team?

Young Scot (Angus) is looking to recruit young volunteers with a passion for journalism, photography, media, film and animation to join their team.

The current team of 14-25 year-olds has built a strong reputation while developing their skills and experience in journalism, media and the creative world, running and managing the Angus Young Scot web content.

Last year, the Angus pages were the most viewed local Young Scot pages anywhere in Scotland. Now there is an exciting opportunity for young people, with roles in the team including editors, journalists, film makers, writers, animators, press and marketing and more.

Do you have what it takes to join the team?

You will need to be aged between 14 and 25 and be motivated and passionate about learning new skills and sharing the abilities you already have with others as part of a team.

Angus Council’s communities team can provide transport for most areas in Angus, as well as training, accreditation as part of this unique experience. Volunteers will gather experience and skills that will enhance their CVs and future opportunities.

Anyone seeking further information or an applications form can email youngscotangus@gmail.com or contact Angus Council’s communities team on 01241 438255. Hurry, the closing date for applications is Sunday, May 14.