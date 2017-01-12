D&A College open days next month

D&A College staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Gardyne, Arbroath and Kingsway Campuses on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively, when Open Days are taking place.

Expert advice on college courses is on offer at all three venues between 2 and 7pm.

Lecturers, from a range of disciplines, will be on hand with information on the vast choice of full- and part-time courses delivered at D&A College – all aimed at helping successful students get into the workplace or progress to university.

“D&A College can offer something for everyone – from people who aren’t involved in learning and are perhaps unsure how to get started, to people who are seeking a qualification to return to work or use a college course as a stepping stone to university,” commented a spokesperson.

There will also be advice on offer on how to finance coming to college, as well as information on accessing help with travel costs and childcare where applicable.

People in receipt of benefit can find out about the fee waiver scheme which offers courses absolutely free of charge to those who are eligible.

Subjects on offer at Gardyne Campus include: accounting, administration and IT, business/management, care, computing and creative media, art and design, languages, social science, housing, marketing, performing arts, retail and sport.

At Arbroath Campus there will be expert advice on: accounting; administration and IT, agriculture, horticulture, animal care, art and design, care, social science, languages computing and creative media; construction, technology, engineering, hairdressing, beauty therapy, hospitality, professional cookery and sport.

Kingsway Campus offers: agriculture, horticulture, building services, construction, technology, engineering, professional cookery, hospitality, events, hairdressing, beauty therapy, performing arts, science, travel and tourism.