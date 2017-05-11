Council launch campus consultation

Angus Council has launched a consultation on a proposal for a new shared school campus in Arbroath.

The proposed Arbroath North Campus would establish a shared campus accommodating Hayshead Primary School, St Thomas RC Primary School and an early years facility within a new building on the existing Hayshead site.

The move would see each primary school retain its individual identity, with the early years facility serving both schools. The changes would take effect from Summer 2019 or as soon as possible after, if given approval.

Information on the plans on Angus Council’s website states: “Both schools will continue to have their own head teacher, staff group, parent council and budgets Within the campus, the individual schools will have their own teaching spaces, management team office and staff room, and will share ancillary spaces including halls and general purpose rooms.

“We are committed to placing the needs of the child at the centre of our work. We believe that the new accommodation will provide up-to-date facilities that will significantly improve learning opportunities for children and staff from both schools.”

The local authority is inviting the public to have their say on the plans either by using their online survey or in person at drop in sessions. The first is at Hayshead Primary School on Tuesday, May 30, from 6 to 8pm, and the second at St Thomas RC Primary School on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 8pm.

Views can also be shared in writing to the Strategic Director, Children and Learning, Angus Council, Angus House, Orchardbank Business Park, FORFAR. DD8 1AE

For more information on the proposal visit the council’s website