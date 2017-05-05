A ‘Quintessential’ radio performance

Young brass musicians from Carnoustie High School had their national radio debut at the weekend.

Brass group ‘Quintessential’ performed on the Classics Unwrapped programme on BBC Radio Scotland at 9am on Sunday (April 30).

The group was spotlighted in a feature on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and its parent body the Scottish Brass Band Association and was put forward to represent youth banding in Scotland by its Youth Development Officer John Boax. All of the group are members of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and Michael Robertson their conductor and teacher is a course tutor.

The five youngsters travelled to Glasgow along with some parents and Michael Robertson to record several pieces on the night of Friday, April 28, and Jamie Winterton and Ethan Doherty were interviewed about their playing experiences and spoke very eloquently about the group, their band careers, their participation in national and local bands and hopes for the future.

The quintet comprises of Iona McFarlane (cornet), Lucy Mineard (cornet), Ethan Doherty (horn), Marcello Rufo (Euphonium) and Jamie Winterton (Tuba).

The group has lots to look forward to in the next year. All are members of the Arbroath Instrumental Band who recently qualified as Scottish Second Section Championships to represent Scotland in the British Championships in Cheltenham in September. The band is busy fundraising for the trip and have a bagpack planned in Morrison’s on May 20 towards band funds. Their Gala Concert which takes place on Friday, September 1, features local entertainer Danny Laverty as guest and tickets are on sale at Webster Theatre now.