£20,000 boost for Cycling in Angus Schools

A new £20,000 funded cycling initiative has just been launched in Angus to promote and provide cycle training for local youngsters.

The project is a joint collaboration between local Social Enterprise, Angus Cycle Hub and Angus Active Schools and is being funded and supported by Angus Council and national cycling charity Cycling Scotland.

The project will provide training to teachers and volunteers plus rollout within the region of Cycling Scotland’s Bikeability course for school children P5 through P7. The training is the modern-day equivalent of Cycling Proficiency.

Scott Francis, director at Angus Cycle Hub said: “We are delighted to be able to support this project and we hope that by assisting young people with Cycle Training it will increase the amount of youngsters who choose to cycle to school and for pleasure and give them the necessary skills to cycle safely on roads, while benefitting from the numerous health and environmental benefits of cycling.”

Bikeability Scotland is the modern day form of the old cycling proficiency and is a national scheme intended for delivery within the school setting, designed to give children the skills and confidence they need both to cycle safely on the roads, and to encourage them to carry on cycling into adulthood.

It comprises of three main levels aimed at supporting the next generation of confident and responsible cyclists. Bikeability Scotland is managed by Cycling Scotland, the national promotional organisation for cycling, on behalf of the Bikeability Scotland Delivery Group. The scheme is also supported by a network of volunteer instructors, often parents and the local community.

John Bremner, New Angus Cycle Hub, Bikeability coordinator, said: “My main early role has been to establish demand for Bikeability in Angus primary schools, to assess the requirement for courses to train teachers, primary school assistants, volunteers and parents to allow a sustainable model for delivery of Bikeability in the years to come and to support schools in their plans to deliver Bikeability in 2017. The response from schools, active school coordinators, parents and volunteers in the wider community has been outstanding. We have already trained 36 cycle trainer assistants and would welcome any enquiries from parents or volunteers who would like to support the scheme by helping delivery within schools and we will provide full training.”