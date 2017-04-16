Woman seen in nightclothes on A90 near Stracathro services traced

A woman who was seen in her nightclothes walking near the A90 in Angus in the early hours of this (Sunday) morning has been traced “safe and well”.

The woman was reported to have been walking on the road next to the A90 southbound near to Stracathro Service Station at about 2.20am this morning (Sunday, April 16).

She had last been seen around 100m south of the service station.

Police officers carried out a search this morning and successfully traced the woman.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there was nothing “untoward”.

A statement issued from the force said: “Police Scotland, Tayside Division (Angus), can confirm that the female walking southbound on the A90 at Stracathro Service Station, Brechin, has been traced safe and well.

“Police Scotland would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance.”