Woman accused of starting flat fire

A woman is to stand trial accused of torching her flat - causing her block to be evacuated - before trying to blame the blaze on her ex.

Donna Morrell is alleged to have set fire to a door and door mat at a block of flats in Newbigging Drive, Arbroath, on February 2, this year.

The blaze is said to have taken hold and caused extensive damage and required the building to be evacuated.

Morrell is then alleged to have told PC Lynn Burns that her partner, Mark Smith, was in fact behind the blaze - prompting officers to investigate him when “she knew it to be false”.

Morrell, 36, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, denies charges on indictment of wilful fire-raising and wasting police time.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing next week.