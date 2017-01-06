Search

Two charged in connection with drugs find

Police Scotland is appealing for information

Police Scotland is appealing for information

Two people are to appear in court today (Friday), in connect with drug offences following a recovery at an address in Arbroath.

A 20-year-old woman and 16 year-old boy have been charged in connection with drugs offences after cocaine with an estimated illicit value of around £4000 and heroin with an estimated illicit value of around £1000 was recovered at an address in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath yesterday.

They are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.