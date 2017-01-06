Two charged in connection with drugs find

Two people are to appear in court today (Friday), in connect with drug offences following a recovery at an address in Arbroath.

A 20-year-old woman and 16 year-old boy have been charged in connection with drugs offences after cocaine with an estimated illicit value of around £4000 and heroin with an estimated illicit value of around £1000 was recovered at an address in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath yesterday.

They are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.