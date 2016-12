Police Scotland is appealing for information after a garage was broken into in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath.

The incident took place sometime between 6.45pm on Monday, December 12, and 7.30am on Tuesday, December 13.

A number of garden tools were stolen including a Sovereign petrol hedge trimmer, an electric grass strimmer, a Karcher power washer and a tile cutter.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime should contact Police Scotland on 101 or any officer.