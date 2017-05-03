Police investigate fire and vandalism at crematorium

Police Scotland is appealing for information after fire damaged a memorial area at Dundee Crematorium.

The incident took place at the crematorium on Macalpine Road sometime between 4pm on Sunday, April 30, and 10am on Monday, May 1.

It is understood slabs were damaged.

Vandals have also damaged skylights near to the chapel door.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11079/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.