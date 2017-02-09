Police investigate Arbroath assault

Officers in Arbroath are following positive lines of enquiry after a teenage boy was assaulted by a group of boys yesterday (Wednesday).
Police Scotland is making enquiries after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of boys in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath at about 1.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, February 8). The victim was taken to Arbroath Infirmary for treatment regarding a head injury.
Officers are following positive lines of enquiry. Anyone who has information in connection with this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
