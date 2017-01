Vandalism has led to the fencing off of the play park activity tower at West Links in Arbroath.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Three side panels and a floor panel have been damaged and the repair, which we hope to do as soon as we have replacement parts, will cost over £1000.

Vandals damaged the play park at West Links

“We believe the vandals struck sometime over the weekend (January 21-22) so if you were in the area and saw anything suspicious please report it to the police on 101.”