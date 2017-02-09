Missing person investigation moves focus to Tayside

An investigation to trace a missing pensioner from Dorset has moved up to Tayside after she was identified having withdrawn money in Dundee.

Officers searching for a missing 70-year-old Dorset woman now believe she has travelled to Scotland – with two CCTV images of her being issued.

Sandra Summers, of Walton Road in Bournemouth, was last seen leaving her address in a taxi at around 10am on Saturday, October 22, 2016. She was reported missing to police on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

Since her disappearance officers have been making active enquiries to locate Sandra and she was identified as having withdrawn money from cash machines over the last few months in Poole, Exeter, Newcastle and most recently Dundee.

She was last seen on CCTV in a post office in Kirkcaldy in Scotland on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Sandra is described as white, five feet six inches tall with straight grey hair and of medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured waist-length jacket, a white long-sleeved floral shirt and grey trousers. She was also carrying a handbag.

Detective Sergeant Ross Brown, of Dorset Police, said: “It has been over three months since Sandra was reported missing and we remain concerned for her.

“As part of our enquiries we have established that Sandra recently withdrew cash in Dundee and visited a post office in Kirkcaldy. We are issuing CCTV images of her in the hope that members of the public will help us find her.

“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sandra, or has seen a woman matching her description, should contact Dorset Police.

“I would also ask that if Sandra sees this appeal, she gets in touch with us so we know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Sandra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55160165421.