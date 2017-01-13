Missing man last seen in Arbroath

Police making enquiries into 22-year-old missing person Danny Martin have established that he was last seen in St Vigeans Gardens, Arbroath at about 3.30am this morning (Friday, January 13).

Danny from Plymouth, became separated from friends after a night out in Dundee City Centre last night (Thursday, January 12) and is described as being about five feet eight inches tall and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black and white jumper and black jeans.

Any person who has seen a man matching this description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer.