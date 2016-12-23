Man hospitalised in West Port attack

Investigations are being made into an attack in Arbroath last night (Thursday) that left a man needing treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland received a report of serious assault at the West Port, Arbroath at 9.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, December) 22.

“A man was taken to hosptial for treatment and enquiries are continuing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101.”