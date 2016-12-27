Man admits to crime spree

A man who smashed his getaway car into a house at the end of a one man crimewave was last week facing a lengthy jail term.

Ronald McKay, 38, stole valuable items from an elderly man’s home and then stole thousands of pounds and a van from Dundee and Angus College.

McKay admitted a series of charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He carried out a string of thefts between September 17 and October 4 this year - culminating in him stealing a car key from a locker at Carnoustie Leisure Centre.

McKay then made his way to the car park, taking the Renault Scenic and driving off.

He then made off towards Dundee, accelerating off from a marked police car that was tailing him.

He was signalled to stop by the police flashing their blue lights and soundings sirens - but instead of slowing down McKay drove on the wrong side of the road and across a junction without slowing.

On Friday Dundee Sheriff Court heard he went at “excessive speed” before losing control and crashing into a house in Bracken Brae, Broughty Ferry.

The court heard that McKay’s first crime, on September 17, saw him break into the Dundee and Angus College building in Dundee’s Gardyne Road.

He stole various items including several tins and containers of cash with £4500 inside, eight medallions, paperwork, two iPads, and four sets of car keys, on September 17.

The following day, he returned to the same site and stole a van.

A police appeal was made at the time but it later emerged that the van had been recovered.

It is understood the medals McKay stole had been on loan to the college from their owner.

The court heard that around two weeks later, on October 2, McKay broke into a home occupied by a 70-year-old man at Woodlands, Kinnaird — between Dundee and Perth.

From there he stole “a quantity of sapphires, opals, rings, cufflinks, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, four watches, cash and coins of various currencies”.

McKay, 38, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of housebreaking, theft and careless driving committed between September 17 and October 4.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court she would give a full narration of the circumstances of the offence at a later court date.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and remanded McKay in custody meantime.