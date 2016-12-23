Man accused of throwing snake at abducted victim

A man is to stand trial accused of abducting his girlfriend - then throwing a snake at her during a violent assault.

Eduards Koleda is alleged to have held a woman against her will at an address in Arbroath in February this year.

He is accused of chasing her, grabbing her and pinning her down to stop her leaving the property before damaging a mobile phone SIM card and attempting to eat it.

Prosecutors say he then slammed a window shut in order to stop her from shouting for help before beginning an assault on her.

It is alleged he then shouted, swore and punched her on the body before throwing a snake at her.

Koleda is then said to have seized her by the body, pushed her and caused her to fall to the ground.

Once down he is then said to have seized her by the body, uttered threats, held her down and presented a pair of scissors at her, placed them against her skin and repeatedly struck her on the head.

Koleda, 34, of Sidney Street, Arbroath, denied a charge of abduction and assault to injury on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce said the defence were ready for trial.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case to a jury trial sitting in January.