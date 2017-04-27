Man accused of string of violent acts

A man is to stand trial accused of slashing a man’s tyres - then chasing him down a busy High Street while attacking him with CS spray and a stun gun.

Stephen Hartley faces a series of charges over incidents in May last year.

It is alleged that on May 21, 2016, in Millgate Loan, Arbroath, he punctured tyres on two cars belonging to Thomas Murray.

The following day in the High Street, Monifieth, he is alleged to have assaulted Mr Murray by presenting two firearms - the CS spray and stun gun - at him and discharging them at him before chasing him.

Hartley also faces weapons possession charges as well as an allegation that between March 31 and May 23 at an address in Monifieth that he was concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

Hartley, 28, of Gallowden, Arbroath, denies a total of seven charges on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing next week.