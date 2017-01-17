Jackson jailed for 26 years

Steven Jackson (40) has been jailed for at least 26 years following the murder of Montrose woman Kimberley MacKenzie.

Steven Jackson was found guilty last month of murdering Kimberley MacKenzie and today (Tuesday), at the High Court in Livingston, he was given a mandatory life term for the killing.

Jackson was also found guilty, along with 29-year-old Michelle Higgins, of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by attempting to dispose of the body.

Higgins was told she would serve eight years.

Speaking following the sentencing, Nicky Patrick, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “This was a wicked criminal act carried out with total disregard for human life.

“Steven Jackson’s attempts to cover up his crime only made the distressing details of this case even worse.

“This was a challenging forensic investigation that required specialist skills from police and prosecutors to piece together the full picture of what happened to Kimberley MacKenzie.”