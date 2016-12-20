Five charged after Operation Frankie initiative in Arbroath

Five people were charged in connection with drugs offences following a successful Operation Frankie initiative in Arbroath at the weekend.

Officers and a passive drug indication dog assisted licensed premises staff at De Vitos on Saturday night, to carry out searches on people entering the club for items such as weapons and controlled drugs.

Local Sergeant Steve Smith said: “As a result of the operation, two men aged 24, two men aged 21 and 38, and a 21-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. This sends out a clear warning to those involved in drug offending that our clubs and pubs are no place for criminality.

“As part of Operation Frankie, our presence at the De Vitos was also to reassure the public and provide support to licensed premises staff to reduce anti-social behaviour and violence. The majority of people behaved responsibly and we hope that they continue to follow our festive safety advice when out at any of the licensed premises in Angus.”