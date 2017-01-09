Appeal after reports of assault in Arbroath

Police in Angus are appealing for witnesses following a report of an unprovoked assault on a man which happened in Morrison’s car park, Arbroath at about 3.15pm on Hogmanay (Saturday, December 31).

A spokesperson said: “The man responsible is described as being 20-30 years-old, between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, of stocky build, and short dark hair. He had a local accent and was wearing a navy zip up hooded top. He left the area on a distinctive lime green bike.

“If you think you can help officers to identify this man please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”