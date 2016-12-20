Angus woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands

A law firm worker was today (Tuesday) accused of embezzling more than £20,000 from a top solicitors firm and swindling over £50,000 in the name of her deceased aunt.

Alison Jackson worked at Thorntons Solicitors - one of the biggest law firms in the country.

But it is alleged that while employed there she embezzled £3,073.75 on a single date in November 2012.

Then, between February 2014, and March 2014, she is alleged to have stolen £17,000 from the firm.

And in a separate alleged fraud, prosecutors say she abused the trust put in her by her aunt, Lilian Grant, over the period of almost four years.

It is alleged that between October 24, 2010, and September 16, 2014, she had been granted power of attorney over Mrs Grant’s finances - and used that position to embezzle £40,403.71.

Jackson is also alleged to have defrauded the Cadbury’s chocolate firm pension scheme, of which Mrs Grant was a member, out of £12,641.86 by inducing them to believe Mrs Grant was still alive following her death on July 19 2012.

She is accused of having the fund hand over £12,641.86 in payments by fraud over the course of more than two-and-a-half years following her death.

Jackson, 44, of Shepherd Lane, Arbroath, was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Tuesday) when the case against her called.

Theo Finlay, defending, asked that it was continued until next week for talks between the Crown and defence.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case until next week for a further pre-trial hearing.