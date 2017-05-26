Angus man to stand trial over abuse allegation

A man is to stand trial accused of battering a woman pregnant with twins so violently that both babies were stillborn the next day.

John Ormond is accused of a catalogue of abuse against the woman spanning more than 30 years.

He is alleged to have attacked the woman “on various occasions” between December 1977 and December 2008 at addresses in Montrose.

One allegation states that he repeatedly kicked her on the body whilst she was 20 weeks pregnant with twins, seized her by the hair and pulled her from a bed to her injury.

Prosecutors say that the following day the woman delivered the twins stillborn.

Other allegations state that Ormond threw snowballs containing gravel at her, detained her against her will by locking her in a room, presented and brandished knives at her and punched and kicked her on various occasions.

Ormond, 66, of Christies Lane, denies assaulting his alleged victim to her injury on various occasions between December 1, 1977, and December 31, 2008, at various addresses in Montrose.