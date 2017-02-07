Angus man facing jail after downloading indecent images

A wind turbine boss was today (Tuesday) facing jail after he was found with an enormous stash of more than 20,000 child abuse images.

John Spink’s house in Arbroath was raided by police last year following a tip-off.

Spink, who travels Europe as a site manager for a leading wind turbine manufacturing firm, had his laptop, iPad and external hard drive seized by police.

A forensic examination revealed more than 20,000 still images and more than 100 videos of child abuse - some at the most horrifying level.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused is 45, employed as a manager for a wind turbine company and works abroad for periods.

“He has four previous convictions - none analogous to this but one on indictment for assault to severe injury that resulted in a £3000 fine and £2000 compensation.

“At 8.20am on February 17 last year police attended his home to execute a search warrant.

“An examination uncovered 16,873 indecent images of children on the laptop as well as 103 videos.

“On his iPad there were 55 indecent images and on the hard drive there were 4823 indecent images and 17 videos.

“An examination of the search terms on the iPad shows he had searched for indecent images.

“There were videos on both the laptop and the hard drive showing bestiality involving a woman and a horse.”

Spink, of Cairnie Street, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of downloading indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography depicting bestiality.

The offences were committed between April 2015 and February 2016 at his home address.

Defence solicitor Nicola Brown said: “He lost his employment as a result of this offence coming to light.

“He will not be travelling in Europe from now until his sentencing.

“He has been recently diagnosed with a mental health condition as a result of a severe physical attack on him some ten years ago that has gone undiagnosed until now.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and warned Spink he faces jail.

He said: “This is quite a serious example of this type of offence in terms of the number of images.

“It appears to me that a custodial disposal is extremely likely.

“You will be subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences legislation from now.”

Spink was released on bail to await sentencing.