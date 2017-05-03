Council urges drivers to ‘Park Smart’

Angus Council has issued some additional advice in the wake of the return of parking wardens to our streets.

A spokesperson for Angus council said: “Our wardens have received training as the new powers come into effect and are now on patrol in towns across Angus, familiarising themselves in their new role.

“Educating drivers and encouraging them to park responsibly, using the free parking that is available in our towns, plays an important role in helping us all to Keep Angus Moving. As such, there will be a brief period where drivers may find they are issued with warnings about their poor parking habits. But be aware, we can now issue £60 fines for parking offences, so please Park Smart.”