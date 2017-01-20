Council forced into action

Angus Council has been forced into action after the family of a fisherman lost at sea was shocked to discover his memorial had been dismantled.

The Arbroath Herald was contacted earlier this week by Susan Gillan, the sister of the late Alan Cunningham who perished along with all hands aboard the fishing vessel Westhaven AH190 in March 1997.

The family discovered at the end of last year that the memorial to the men of the Westhaven, which sits near the Brechin Road entrance of the Eastern Cemetery, had been dismantled by Angus Council workers and left lying.

The situation came to light when Alan’s mother went to lay flowers at the memorial and was shocked by the sight of it left dismantled and abandoned. Closer investigation revealed the stone had been down since November 27, 2016, after the land had been purchased by another family.

Susan said: “I don’t know how it could have been there for 20 years and no one said anything. My mother called the council about it before Christmas, that’s quite a while they’ve known about it. I don’t understand why it’s been moved.”

The memorial commemorated George Pattison, Alan Cunningham, Mark Hannah and Christopher Prouse, who died in a maritime accident in the North Sea.

However, by Wednesday the stone had been restored. An Angus Council spokesman said: “The memorial was moved to allow the installation of a headstone nearby. While the process took longer than we would have wished due to circumstances beyond our control, the memorial has now been reinstalled.”