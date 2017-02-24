Concert raises £3200 for charities

A suicide prevention and awareness concert by Danny Laverty and Friends, raised £3200 for five Angus suicide prevention charities. Representatives from Insight, SAMH, Penumbra, Samaritans and Reach Across charities each received a cheque for £640 from the Suicide Prevention Collaborative. The money will help them support those affected by suicide.

Pictured are, from left, Councillor Glennis Middleton, Donna Bow and Sandra Ramsay from Reach Across, Bethany Caird from Samaritans, Ashleigh McLeod from Penumbra, Rosemarie Jennis from Insight and Danny Laverty.