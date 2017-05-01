Commando veterans hold annual meeting

The 45 Commando Veterans held their annual general meeting in the Anchor Bar Lounge on Friday evening. Forthcoming trips were discussed including a 35th anniversary memorial service for Royal Marine Gordon McPherson who was killed in The Falklands, which be held in Oban, and the annual trip to Malta in November.

Office bearers were elected as follows: president, The Earl of Dalhousie; chairman, Stuart Lavery RM; vice-chairman, Dave McCaig RM; secretary and welfare, Colin Smith RM; treasurer / membership, Dave Edwards RM; Scots Guards / Royal Marines liaison, Dave Cuthill SG; Globe & Laurel rep, Jake Reid SG; property, John Paterson RM; padre, Dave Stirling; and standard bearer, Dave Edwards RM.

Picture credit: Wallace Ferrier.